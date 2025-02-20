





Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is living large and making sure everyone knows it.

The flashy politician, a staunch Ruto ally, has been on a luxury car shopping spree, flaunting her latest beast - an Audi RSQ8 worth over Ksh 20 million.

Omanga unveiled the high-performance ride in a TikTok video, dramatically panning over the sleek machine as a gospel song played in the background, thanking God for “answered prayers.”

This comes just months after she splurged on a Bentley Bentayga (Ksh 26M) and a 2024 Range Rover!

Omanga allegedly rakes in billions through government tenders.

She reportedly supplies curtains and furniture to state lodges at inflated prices.

Watch the video and reactions below

Millicent Omanga acquires a brand new Audi RS Q8 pic.twitter.com/wSu4K5Hnc9 — Ombasa 𝕏 (@OmbasaKE) February 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST