





Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer Raymond Nduga claims he is a lonely man as he battles cancer after being abandoned by the women he dated.

The once flamboyant lawyer has been making numerous posts on Facebook while calling out the women he dated for abandoning him.

“Never trust any woman, all the women who were all over me when I was strong and wealthy have run away. I'm living a lonely life in my lowest moments,” he ranted.

The ailing lawyer admitted that he misses his family and begged his estranged wife Doris to take care of him.

“I miss my family, I miss my wife Doro who was there only when I was a billionaire, when I started sinking they all disappeared and left me a lonely man in my lowest moment. Doro come take care of your husband,” he lamented.

In his latest post on Wednesday, February 19, Nduga shared a photo kissing Doris with a hard-hitting message.

He also admitted that he was struggling financially.

“This woman lied to me that she would love me after my beautiful and sweet lovely wife Doro left me. Women are snakes, she left me the moment I started experiencing health and financial challenges and left me a suffering lonely man, “he claimed.

Before things went south, Nduga was fond of displaying a fancy lifestyle on social media while mocking poor Kenyans.

