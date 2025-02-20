Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi has once again set social media ablaze with his brutally honest yet hilarious take on marriage drama.
During his popular morning show ‘Gidi na Ghost
Asubuhi’ alongside Ghost Mulee, the former rapper-turned-radio
presenter dropped a wild truth bomb - telling a troubled husband that “even
the president’s wife gets hit on!”
The discussion kicked off after a caller accused his wife of
entertaining admirers.
While his blunt honesty had listeners cracking up, it was
Ghost Mulee’s stunned reaction that truly stole the show, leaving netizens
rolling with laughter.
Watch the hilarious video below.
Radio Jambo ladies and Gentlemen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dq5R1pqnsD— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 20, 2025
