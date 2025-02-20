An alleged serial killer caught on CCTV storming into a homestead along Kangundo Road at night while armed with an axe (VIDEO)



Thursday, February 20, 2025 - A man believed to be a serial killer targeting homesteads along Kangundo Road was caught on CCTV storming into a homestead in the middle of the night while armed with an axe.

Reports indicate that the suspect doesn’t steal anything whenever he raids homesteads.

The suspect’s mission is to hack his victims with an axe before vanishing into the darkness.

One person was reportedly hacked to death a few weeks ago and a house torched down by the same suspect.

Watch the CCTV footage.

