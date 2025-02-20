OSCAR SUDI fires back at SIFUNA after calling him a class 2 dropout, claims he has a higher IQ than the ODM Secretary General!







Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, has fired back at ODM Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who dismissed him as a "Class Two dropout."

The heated exchange began when Sifuna, speaking on Citizen TV, launched a scathing critique of President William Ruto’s leadership, questioning his ability to drive meaningful change in Kenya.

Sifuna took issue with Ruto’s recent assertion that, as a PhD holder, he cannot be lectured on governance by those without similar academic qualifications.

The Senator extended his attack to Sudi, a close confidant of the President, suggesting that Ruto’s reliance on individuals like him diminishes any intellectual credibility his PhD might provide.

“I will never be persuaded that Ruto is good for this country. His time is up, and even he knows it. That is why he and his allies constantly insult the public.”

“He boasts about his PhD, yet surrounds himself with people like Sudi.”

“Birds of a feather flock together,” Sifuna remarked.

Sudi, however, swiftly responded, dismissing Sifuna’s argument that intelligence is not solely defined by academic credentials.

He contended that leadership requires practical skills, political awareness, and an ability to connect with the electorate.

“Let me ask a question: Are our voters university graduates? Can he compare himself with me?”

“Our IQs are not the same - his is not even a quarter of mine.”

“Leadership is about communication, awareness, and delivering results, not just degrees,” Sudi countered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST