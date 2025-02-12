Accident or Murder? Family seeks answers after their 16-year-old son died at Miangeni International School in Makindu under mysterious circumstances







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - The family of a 16-year-old student at Miangeni International School in Makindu is demanding full disclosure after their son was reported dead under circumstances they believe have not been adequately explained.

According to the family, the boy was involved in an alleged pool accident on Sunday, yet they were only informed of his death on Monday at 5 p.m., more than 12 hours later.

They have since visited the school in search of an explanation but claim that administrators have failed to provide a clear account of what transpired.

Preliminary details indicate that the school maintains a structured swimming schedule where boys use the pool first, followed by girls, after which the facility is locked.

However, critical questions remain unanswered, including the sequence of events leading to the incident, the presence of a swimming instructor, and why the pool remained accessible at the time of the son's death.

Concerns over the circumstances surrounding his passing have deepened following an inspection of his body at the morgue.

The family claims it had visible injuries, including a swollen head, as well as bleeding from his right eye and nose, details that contradict earlier reports suggesting there were no injuries.

A mortician who examined the body indicated that drowning may not have been the cause of death, though the family is now awaiting postmortem results for confirmation.

Despite the family’s efforts to seek intervention, they claim the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kibwezi has not been forthcoming with assistance.

They also allege that the school has been reluctant to engage with them or accompany them to the authorities.

"Hi Cyprian. We have a case of a student who passed on at Miangeni International school and the school is really suppressing the matter from getting to the media and parents.

'Press Briefing on the Incident at Miangeni International School, Makindu'

The family has just visited the morgue and the case looks different, the boy's right eye and nose is bleeding, his head is swollen. The mortician says the death was not caused by drowning, but the family is awaiting postmortem. The DCI had claimed that the boy was not hurt, but the body gives a different story. The school was also adamant to follow them to the DCI. We urge the school to provide timely and accurate information. They closed all their communication channels from the public. And pulled down their Facebook page."

