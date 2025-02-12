A 3-year-old girl murdered and her body dumped in a swamp in Murang’a County, 2 days after she went missing (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - A three-year-old girl was found murdered and dumped in a swamp near Githanja River in Maragua.

Her mother, Florence Wanjiku, says she last saw her daughter on February 9th at 4pm before the tragic discovery.

One of her legs, she added, had been broken at the hip, and one hand was also visibly broken.

Her underwear, stocking and shoes were missing.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata has called on security officers to speed up investigations and charge those responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST