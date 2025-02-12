Arrest or Abduction?: VIDEO shows the moment two men were bundled into a Subaru Outback by armed men in civilian attire in Ruiru (WATCH)







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - A video circulating online shows the moment two unidentified men were forcibly bundled into a Subaru Outback by armed men in civilian attire in Ruiru.

The victims did not resist as they were bundled into the vehicle, a model often associated with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths.

The incident has sparked fear among residents amid a rising wave of abductions, some of which have resulted in murder.

Authorities are yet to comment on the matter, leaving many questioning whether security agencies were involved.

Watch the video below.

Video captures two men being abducted by suspected plainclothes police officers in Ruiru in broad daylight - Watch the dramatic incident pic.twitter.com/fFmxM0LO6D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 12, 2025

