A GSU officer attached to VIP protection shot dead by his colleague outside a night club in Ruaraka







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a police officer.

A report filed at Ruaraka Police Station indicates General Service Unit (GSU) officer identified as Raphael Kimuli Wambua was shot dead by another officer, Ezekiel Tarus, during an argument as they were leaving a bar last night in Ruaraka, on Sunday, February 23.

“It was reported through the control room that there was a shooting incident at Naivas area within Ruaraka. Officers from Ruaraka Police Station rushed to the scene along Outering Road, within Ruaraka M/R BJ 138078 about 800 m south of the station. It was established that the deceased NO. 115245 P.C Raphael Kimuli Wambua of GSU attached to CBK in company of his brother Eric Wambua had an altercation with one NO.251409 P.C Ezekiel Tarus of Central Police Station and attached to VIP protection (CEO Safaricom) were walking home from a club at around on 23/02/2025 at 0120 hours where they exchanged blows,” the police report reads.

According to the report, Tarus drew his gun before shooting Wambua and attempted to flee but members of the subjected him to mob justice

“Consequently, Ezekiel Tarus drew a gun and fatally shot the deceased. The officers rescued the suspect who was being subjected to mob injustice. He was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment. A Jericho pistol s/no. KP 44338440 with 15 rounds of 9 mm recovered from the scene and kept as exhibit. Scene processed by Regional CSI standby. Body removed to KU mortuary,” the report added.

Below is a photo of the deceased officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST