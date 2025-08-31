Well-endowed KALENJIN LADY, DIANAH JEPKOSGEI, brags as she earns dollars on Facebook by just posting PHOTOs of her assets







Sunday, August 31, 2025 - A curvy Kalenjin lady identified as Dianah Jepkosgei has become the latest online sensation after boldly revealing that she is making a fortune by flaunting her body on social media.

The well-endowed beauty, whose Facebook page is fully monetized, claims she is raking in dollars as thirsty men troop to her page daily to feast their eyes on her assets.

In fact, one of her viral photos, where she boldly flaunted her ‘nyash’, earned her a staggering $93 (about Ksh 12,000) in just 24 hours.

Her confession has ignited heated debate online.

While some netizens praised her for “using what she has to get what she wants,” others accused her of “selling dignity for likes and dollars.”

But unfazed by criticism, Dianah has continued to flaunt her assets, bragging that she is living her best life while cashing out big time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST