DRAMA at a funeral as UDA MP SYLVANUS OSORO rants after contributing Ksh 100,000 and wasn’t recognized (VIDEO)

Sunday, February 23, 2025 – A video of South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip, Sylvanus Osoro, fuming at a funeral has sparked reactions online.
The outspoken legislator was visibly agitated after
allegedly being denied a chance to address mourners, despite contributing a
generous Ksh100,000.
In the viral clip, Osoro vents his frustration, claiming he
was deliberately sidelined.
Reports suggest local politicians attempted to block him
from speaking, a move that didn’t sit well with the fiery MP.
