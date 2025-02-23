DRAMA at a funeral as UDA MP SYLVANUS OSORO rants after contributing Ksh 100,000 and wasn’t recognized (VIDEO)



Sunday, February 23, 2025A video of South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip, Sylvanus Osoro, fuming at a funeral has sparked reactions online.

The outspoken legislator was visibly agitated after allegedly being denied a chance to address mourners, despite contributing a generous Ksh100,000.

In the viral clip, Osoro vents his frustration, claiming he was deliberately sidelined.

Reports suggest local politicians attempted to block him from speaking, a move that didn’t sit well with the fiery MP.

Watch the video and reactions below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments