Why RnB superstar CHRIS BROWN will never perform in Kenya again - No matter how much money is on the table







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - RnB superstar Chris Brown has no plans to grace a Kenyan stage again, no matter how much money is on the table.

According to Joy Wachira, Managing Director of Madfun Group - the company behind Burna Boy’s upcoming Nairobi concert - Breezy turned down an offer to perform in Kenya, citing inadequate infrastructure.

"We approached Chris Brown before Burna Boy, but he immediately declined.

“It wasn’t about money; it was about our infrastructure.

“He wants a show where he can fly across the arena like he did in South Africa.

“Kenya simply doesn’t have that setup," Wachira revealed in an interview.

Chris Brown’s last and only performance in Kenya was on October 8th, 2016, during the Mombasa Rocks Festival.

His 90-minute performance reportedly earned him a mouth-watering $900,000 (Sh90 million at the time).

Regular tickets cost Sh10, 000, while VIP tickets went for Sh20, 000 - unheard of then.

Fast forward to 2025, and Burna Boy’s VIP tickets are now priced at Sh65, 000.

According to Wachira, the concert standards have changed, and Kenya must step up its game if it wants to attract top-tier international artists.

“Chris Brown’s performance in Mombasa was more of a private concert because I was there.

“Also, it’s a long time and artists evolve and standards and way of doing things change too,” Wachira said.

For now, Breezy is out of the picture!

