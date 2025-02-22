A drunk motorist driving a Volkswagen Golf causes a fatal accident at Nyayo Stadium, flees and abandons the vehicle after killing one person (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A drunk motorist, who was reportedly racing, caused a fatal accident at Nyayo Stadium on Friday night after his ill-fated Volkswagen Golf collided with a staff van.

According to eyewitnesses, the rogue motorist fled the scene and abandoned his damaged vehicle, with some occupants trapped inside.

One passenger in the staff van died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Social media users have unearthed the photos of the killer Volkswagen Golf.

The owner is a speed junkie and has been posting videos racing and driving recklessly.

Watch videos of the scene of the accident.

