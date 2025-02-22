Wacha Akufe Tu!! The moment former CS, EUGENE WAMALWA, was interrupted by the public at a burial while mourning the late CHEBUKATI (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader, Eugene Wamalwa, was interrupted at a burial in Bungoma while passing his message of condolence, following the death of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Instead of the public mourning Chebukati, they celebrated his death.

“Wacha akufe tu,” some members of the public were heard chanting after Wamalwa broke the sad news at the burial.

Chebukati’s death has continued to attract mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Whilst Kenyans and political leaders have mourned him as a leader who upheld integrity, a section of Kenyans have said unprintable words against Chebukati.

Reacting to the video, the former Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss, Ezekiel Mutua, said he was disappointed to see a section of Kenyans at the burial tell off Wamalwa with the “wacha akufe tu” chants.

‘How did we become so morally bankrupt to the point of speaking ill of the dead, to hate people to the point of wishing them death even when they are dead? I came across the unfortunate comments at the function attended by former CS Eugene Wamalwa, who was interrupted with chants of “Wacha akufe tu” when he mentioned that we had lost former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. Have we lost our humanity? How shall we ever regain it as a country?’ Mutua tweeted.

