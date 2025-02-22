RUTO kumi bila break!! LUO musician sparks debate with song praising RUTO and endorsing his 2027 re-election bid (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - A popular Luo musician has left tongues wagging after releasing a song praising President William Ruto and urging Kenyans to re-elect him in the 2027 elections.

The high-energy track, set to a vibrant beat, showers accolades on Ruto for standing with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, referring to the Head of State as "Mtu ya watu" - a man of the people.

The musician does not hold back in his lyrics, boldly mocking Ruto’s opponents, suggesting that even if they were to unite and form a coalition against him, they would still be no match for the President in 2027.

His song has fueled speculation about Ruto’s alleged plans to forge an alliance with Raila ahead of the next polls.

However, the song has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with critics accusing the President’s camp of prematurely launching campaigns instead of prioritizing governance and development.

Others interpret this as a sign of panic within Ruto’s camp, arguing that the early political maneuvering signals uncertainty about his re-election prospects.

As the political landscape heats up, this song adds yet another layer to the ongoing debate on Ruto’s 2027 strategy and Raila’s potential role in it.

