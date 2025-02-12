Legendary broadcaster LEONARD MAMBO MBOTELA’s planned burial at Lang’ata Cemetary sparks debate - See reactions from Kenyans!







Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - The planned burial of legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela at Lang’ata Cemetery on Saturday, February 15th, has set tongues wagging, with many questioning whether a man of his stature should rest in a public cemetery.

Veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka voiced his disappointment, insisting that Mbotela’s immense contributions to Kenyan journalism and history warrant a more prestigious final resting place.





But journalist Yassin Juma quickly weighed in, revealing the real reason behind the family’s decision.

“If you want him to be buried at his ancestral home, that would mean flying his body to the village of Mpanda on the shores of Lake Malawi,” Juma explained.



According to Juma, Mbotela’s ancestral roots trace back to Malawi, specifically the village of Mpanda on the shores of Lake Malawi.

His great-grandfather, Mzee Mbotela, was a freed slave rescued from an Arab dhow in the 1860s and his lineage includes marriages to freed slaves from Seychelles and Zanzibar.

With no ancestral home in Kenya, Lang’ata became the most practical burial option.

