"I don't want to wake up next to my man everyday" – Kenyan Slay Queen sparks reactions with her take on dating and Marriage







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - A bold Kenyan slay queen has stirred a storm on social media with her unconventional views on relationships.

In a candid interview with a popular YouTuber, she openly declared her preference for an open relationship - one where she and her partner live separately.

"I don’t want to wake up every day next to my man," she stated, leaving the host visibly stunned.

When pressed on how it should work, she explained:

"No kids involved, we meet regularly for intimacy, but if either of us gets bored, we’re free to see other people."

She further argued that just as men push for polygamy, some women also resist monogamy.

Her remarks have ignited a heated debate, with many netizens branding her views as delusional and driven by so-called "wokeness."

Critics warn that such a lifestyle may seem exciting now, but the long-term consequences could be brutal.

Watch the video and reactions.