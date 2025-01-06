Youths who were abducted by suspected state agents released except KIBET BULL and STEVE – Where are they?





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Four Kenyans out of six who were abducted by suspected security agencies for criticizing President William Ruto have been released.

On Monday morning, the families of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Rony Kiplangat confirmed they had been in contact with them. Mwangi and Muteti had even reunited with their families.

Kiplangat, who was abducted in Nairobi was found in Machakos County, while Kavuli who was abducted in Ngong was found in Kitale.

Peter Muteti was found in Nairobi CBD, and his family reports that he is disoriented and now recovering from home.

However, the whereabouts of cartoonist Kibet Bull remains unknown.

The family states that they have only heard from Rony Kiplangat, Kibet’s brother who went missing before the cartoonist was abducted.

Steve Mbisi, who has also been reported missing, is yet to be found.

