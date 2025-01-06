Mbeere North MP GEOFFREY RUKU attacks GACHAGUA for engaging in politics at funerals





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Mbeere North Member of Parliament (MP) Geoffrey Ruku has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for engaging in politics at funerals in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, the MP pointed out that it is pretentious for the former DP to attack leaders while families are solely focused on grieving their loved ones.

Ruku explained that Gachagua was only pretending to care after being removed from office in an attempt to seek relevance.

Continuing his spiel, MP Ruku described the behaviour as a lack of manners and urged leaders to refrain from politicking during intimate moments such as funerals.

“Wananachi wanataka kazi iendelee, wanataka kuona kazi ikifanywa na maendeleo, tukitengeza mashule zetu in the required standards.

"When the son of our leader Jusin Muturi had gone missing, I stepped out na nikaongea hio maneno and others were quiet including Gachagua, he was completely quiet and he was the deputy president.

"When Muguka ilikua inapigwa huyu Gachagua ju kwao hakuna Muguka he was completely quiet,” he said.

“Hatutaki ati wakati watu wetu wanaumia kwa roho ju mtoto wao amekufa, when our brothers and sisters are mourning we are there as leaders stepping on their coffin, shouting at the highest point, that is lack of manners.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.