Kenya has been a dictatorship since colonialism – CJ EMERITUS WILLY MUTUNGA says RUTO is not the first dictator

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga now claims the country has been a dictatorship since colonial times, following increasing cases of abductions and police brutality.
Mutunga was responding to
activist Boniface Mwangi, who claimed that the country was being turned into a dictatorship
by President William Ruto.
“Kenya has been a dictatorship
since colonialism,” Mutunga stated on X on Saturday, January 4, 2025.
According to Mwangi, Ruto has
been orchestrating abductions and police brutality against his critics since
June 25, 2024, at the height of anti-government protests.
“This is what President
@WilliamsRuto did on 25 June 2024. Today, he is abducting his critics, and if
you dare protest, you’re arrested. Kenya is becoming a dictatorship,” Mwangi
claimed in a post on X on January 3, 2025.
Speaking on Friday, Ruto
distanced himself from abduction queries, throwing the ball to the National
Police Service, whom he claimed have the mandate of investigating such
incidents.
“The National Police Service,
being an independent body, is able to conduct investigations. The law should
not apply selectively to keep everybody on the right side of the law,” Ruto
said.
