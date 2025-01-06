Kenya has been a dictatorship since colonialism – CJ EMERITUS WILLY MUTUNGA says RUTO is not the first dictator





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga now claims the country has been a dictatorship since colonial times, following increasing cases of abductions and police brutality.

Mutunga was responding to activist Boniface Mwangi, who claimed that the country was being turned into a dictatorship by President William Ruto.

“Kenya has been a dictatorship since colonialism,” Mutunga stated on X on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

According to Mwangi, Ruto has been orchestrating abductions and police brutality against his critics since June 25, 2024, at the height of anti-government protests.

“This is what President @WilliamsRuto did on 25 June 2024. Today, he is abducting his critics, and if you dare protest, you’re arrested. Kenya is becoming a dictatorship,” Mwangi claimed in a post on X on January 3, 2025.

Speaking on Friday, Ruto distanced himself from abduction queries, throwing the ball to the National Police Service, whom he claimed have the mandate of investigating such incidents.

“The National Police Service, being an independent body, is able to conduct investigations. The law should not apply selectively to keep everybody on the right side of the law,” Ruto said.

