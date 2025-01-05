Woman causes drama at JKIA after her baggage was vandalized and some of her valuable items stolen (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - A female passenger travelling on Kenya Airways flight KQ 415 from Entebbe to Nairobi on Friday, January 3, 2025 reports that her baggage was vandalized upon arrival at JKIA and several valuable items were stolen from her luggage.

In the video, the disgruntled woman is seen confronting the staff at the airport, claiming that she lost some expensive items after she handed over her luggage to be screened.

She further says that she won't leave the airport until she gets her stolen items back.

Such cases where travelers lose their valuables at JKIA are common.

Passengers either on transit or those traveling in and out of the country have frequently taken to social media to vent out their dismay after discovering some valuables in their luggage missing.

Passengers who believe their items may have been stolen during security screening are required to file a report with the airport authority.

Some travel insurance policies may cover stolen luggage in certain situations.

Watch the video of the disgruntled passenger.

