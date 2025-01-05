MOSES KURIA lectures Embu residents for rejecting President RUTO’s condolence message.





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has lectured Embu County residents for rejecting the Head of State's condolence message on Friday.

The incident occurred during the burial of former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti’s son in Kanyuambora, attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi, who was set to read the President‘s condolence message was shouted down and forced to hand over the message to Kivuti’s family without reading it in public.

Reacting to the incident, Kuria criticized the mourners for refusing to listen to the President's condolence message.

He explained that in Mt. Kenya culture, a condolence message is never rejected, not even from one’s worst enemies.

"Messages are read publicly for the comfort of the bereaved family. It's the reason prayers are held in public including prayers for the family (Otherwise, the clergy would retreat with the family and pray in privacy," Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.