GAITHO unmasks the son of the woman whose Toyota Probox was used to abduct BILLY MWANGI in Embu and reveals that her husband is not a ‘straight person’ (PHOTO).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Francis Gaitho has unmasked the identity of the son of a woman whose Toyota Probox was used to abduct Billy Mwangi in Embu.

The young man was pictured alongside the Probox registration number KCG 089A, which was used to abduct Billy on the day he went missing.

According to NTSA records, the Probox belongs to Catherine Kalaju.

Kalaju’s husband is well-known in Embu and is reportedly not a straight person.

Check out Gaitho’s tweet.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.