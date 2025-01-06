With ICHUNG’WAH and KINGI as friends and advisors, RUTO does not need enemies – SIFUNA shocked at fiery speeches during the burial of WETANGULA’s mother





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is still in shock over speeches delivered by President William Ruto’s allies during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's mother in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

In a statement, Sifuna opined that if Ruto listens to such leaders, he may find himself in more trouble than he realizes.

"I was shocked beyond words by some of the speeches here in Bungoma County. If those who spoke are the people he listens to, Ruto is in more trouble than he knows.

"Freedom of speech cannot be limited beyond the limitations in Article 33," he said.

Sifuna condemned the speeches, calling them a violation of constitutional freedoms and a reflection of the flawed policies of the current administration.

"Even that Computer Misuse law those ignorant leaders have cited is unconstitutional. Social media is not the problem. The problem is the policies of this regime that continue to hurt Kenyans. We have started the year on a very bad note," he added.

During the burial, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi hit out at government critics, noting that while citizens are allowed to criticize the government, it has limits.

He stated that certain criticisms, which he only described as "getting personal", warrant an arrest, and called on law enforcement forces to make arrests of people making such criticisms.

On his part, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah took on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for blaming Ruto’s government over the abductions.

