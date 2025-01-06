Shock as another Senior IEBC official is murdered in cold blood in Mombasa ahead of the 2027 elections.

Monday, January 6, 2025 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning yet again.
This is after one of its senior
officials was murdered in a shocking incident in Mombasa County.
The 48-year-old Aisha Akinyi Abubakar lost her life in a robbery incident after thugs broke into her home in Utange at 3am on Sunday, January 5.
The assailants are reported to have attacked her after breaking into her house through a kitchen window.
Police reports stated that two
suspected robbers broke into Abubakar’s house in the wee hours and used a knife
to attack her and 18-year-old Khasim Hassan.
''They gained access to the
house by cutting the grills of the kitchen window while armed with a crowbar
and knife,'' the report read in part.
The suspects are reported
to have cut the official on the head, just above the right eye, and proceeded
to inflict wounds on her son's head as well.
Police have launched
investigations into the incident that is reported to have also left her son
with injuries. The son was rushed to a private hospital in Mombasa, where he is
currently undergoing treatment.
With the authorities yet to
release a substantive statement, the matter is expected to generate a lot of
public debates, especially on the safety of electoral officials.
The incident borders yet other
similar cases where an election official was abducted in Embakasi East
Constituency during the transition period after the 2022 general elections. The
official was later discovered murdered.
In 2017, Chris Musando, a
top information technology manager at IEBC, was murdered after being
abducted in Nairobi.
