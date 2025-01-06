Shock as another Senior IEBC official is murdered in cold blood in Mombasa ahead of the 2027 elections.





Monday, January 6, 2025 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning yet again.

This is after one of its senior officials was murdered in a shocking incident in Mombasa County.

The 48-year-old Aisha Akinyi Abubakar lost her life in a robbery incident after thugs broke into her home in Utange at 3am on Sunday, January 5.

The assailants are reported to have attacked her after breaking into her house through a kitchen window.

Police reports stated that two suspected robbers broke into Abubakar’s house in the wee hours and used a knife to attack her and 18-year-old Khasim Hassan.

''They gained access to the house by cutting the grills of the kitchen window while armed with a crowbar and knife,'' the report read in part.

The suspects are reported to have cut the official on the head, just above the right eye, and proceeded to inflict wounds on her son's head as well.

Police have launched investigations into the incident that is reported to have also left her son with injuries. The son was rushed to a private hospital in Mombasa, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

With the authorities yet to release a substantive statement, the matter is expected to generate a lot of public debates, especially on the safety of electoral officials.

The incident borders yet other similar cases where an election official was abducted in Embakasi East Constituency during the transition period after the 2022 general elections. The official was later discovered murdered.

In 2017, Chris Musando, a top information technology manager at IEBC, was murdered after being abducted in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST