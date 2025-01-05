MERCY, a Manager at Quickmart Supermarket Ruaka branch on the spot as a disgruntled staff member raises a complaint against her - This woman is ruthless (LOOK).





Monday, January 6, 2025 - There seems to be no respite for QuickMart employees, as fresh allegations emerge from the Ruaka branch, painting a grim picture of the workplace environment.

Staff members have raised complaints about the branch manager, accusing her of arrogance, disrespect, and a toxic leadership style that undermines employee morale.

The claims describe a leader who disregards professional boundaries, often addressing staff in a demeaning manner regardless of their age or rank.

With reports of constant hostility and a lack of accountability, the call for reshuffling branch management continues to gain traction, as employees express their frustrations over a workplace culture they feel is increasingly untenable.

"Hi Nyakundi. Please hide my identity. I am a staff member at the Quickmart Ruaka branch. Our manager, Mercy, is extremely arrogant, rude, and inhumane.

"She treats staff like trash and shows no respect to anyone.

"She talks to people however she pleases, always moody and shouting in the store. It’s unbearable to work under such conditions.

"She doesn’t care who she’s addressing, even when talking to older staff members. She doesn’t listen to anyone. Not even herself.

"Kindly expose her so that the management can take the necessary action. Reshuffling of Branch Managers (BMs) would be a better solution."

