Where have you been for the last 6 months? MUNGATANA slams CS JB MUTURI after accusing RUTO of abducting his son.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has questioned why Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi had to wait for six months to talk about the abduction of his son during the Gen Z protests in June last year.

Speaking during an interview, Mungatana observed that while the issue of abductions has bedeviled the country recently, Muturi’s presser had more to it than meets the eye.

“If this happened six months ago and his son is not in police custody, then why raise it right now? When he was the Attorney-General, he should have come out and said there is a problem. Why wait six months down the road,” Mungatana quipped.

The legislator equally noted that CS Muturi failed to provide a direct link between state actors and the abductors of his son.

“If you examine that statement, there was really no evidence that Muturi placed before the public to suggest that officers he was working with were involved. He did not tell us that he knows it is the police,” Mungatana added.

In the same breath, Mungatana admitted that the government agencies in charge of security had slept on the job and left the matter of abductions to be solved by the courts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.