Just ignore them; they are a bunch of noisemakers – JALANG’O incites RUTO against Kenyans critical of his leadership





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang'o, has advised President William Ruto to remain steadfast in his leadership despite facing criticism from Kenyans.

Speaking in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, Jalang'o emphasized that not everyone would support or celebrate the government's efforts.

According to him, critics often focus on highlighting failures while ignoring the government's achievements.

As a result, he urged the president to stay focused and assured him of his unwavering support.

“Not everyone will love you, Mr. President,” Jalang'o said.

“They say if you want to be loved by everyone, go sell ice cream.”

“Leadership is different. Today, if you announce that 56,000 teachers have been employed, you won't see it trending on social media.”

“Recently, fuel prices dropped, but no one is talking about it. Yet, one small mistake, and they’ll make noise everywhere.”

“Don’t let that discourage you. Keep going because this Nairobi team is standing with you to the end.”

