Former CJ WILLY MUTUNGA admonishes MP BEATRICE ELACHI for telling RUTO’s critics to leave the country.

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Chief Justice emeritus Willy Mutunga has slammed Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi following her remarks at a church service where President William Ruto was present.
Elachi reprimanded Kenya Kwanza government critics, asking them to leave the country if they felt it was not a good place to live anymore.
“Those coming (foreigners) say Kenya is a good country…. but Kenyans are there complaining and not going away.
"If Kenya is bad why not leave, what are you doing here at a bad place,
disappear. If you cannot leave then know this is your country and there is
nowhere else you can go,” Elachi stated.
Her sentiments sparked mixed
reactions from Kenyans with the former CJ joining in to reprimand the lawmaker.
In a short social media statement, Mutunga described Elachi’s remarks as 'arrogance of power'
He went on to detail that
Elachi’s comments were a deliberate attempt to infringe on the rights of the
citizens to express themselves freely as enshrined in the 2010 promulgated
Constitution.
While rebuking the former
Nairobi Assembly Speaker, Willy Mutunga made it clear that Kenyans were
ready to resist any attempts to curtail their freedoms and rights.
“Kenya is a Motherland for all
Kenyans. This arrogance of power, expressed in utter contempt of our rights,
must be resisted at all costs,” Willy Mutunga who has been at the forefront of
protecting the rights of the citizens stated.
