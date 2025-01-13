Former CJ WILLY MUTUNGA admonishes MP BEATRICE ELACHI for telling RUTO’s critics to leave the country.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Chief Justice emeritus Willy Mutunga has slammed Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi following her remarks at a church service where President William Ruto was present.

Elachi reprimanded Kenya Kwanza government critics, asking them to leave the country if they felt it was not a good place to live anymore.

“Those coming (foreigners) say Kenya is a good country…. but Kenyans are there complaining and not going away.

"If Kenya is bad why not leave, what are you doing here at a bad place, disappear. If you cannot leave then know this is your country and there is nowhere else you can go,” Elachi stated.

Her sentiments sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans with the former CJ joining in to reprimand the lawmaker.

In a short social media statement, Mutunga described Elachi’s remarks as 'arrogance of power'

He went on to detail that Elachi’s comments were a deliberate attempt to infringe on the rights of the citizens to express themselves freely as enshrined in the 2010 promulgated Constitution.

While rebuking the former Nairobi Assembly Speaker, Willy Mutunga made it clear that Kenyans were ready to resist any attempts to curtail their freedoms and rights.

“Kenya is a Motherland for all Kenyans. This arrogance of power, expressed in utter contempt of our rights, must be resisted at all costs,” Willy Mutunga who has been at the forefront of protecting the rights of the citizens stated.

