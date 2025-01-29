Watch the VIDEO of KHALIF KAIRO on a date with 3 hot slay queens before his life turned upside down - All the slay queens have deserted him.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo used to live life on the fast lane and display opulence on social media before his life turned upside down, following claims of defrauding clients.
A while back, he shared a video on a date with 3 hot slay
queens at a high-end city restaurant.
The slay queens who squandered his money are nowhere to be
seen as he faces endless legal tussles.
Only his mother was spotted in court when he was arraigned
for defrauding clients.
Watch the video of Kairo during his prime.
Tamu ajab pic.twitter.com/we8fpl0l3z— Leon Ekong (@ekong_leon55201) January 29, 2025
