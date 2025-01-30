More details of the 2 MCHELE LADIES nabbed by the police in Lang’ata - They target affluent patrons in Nairobi’s nightclubs (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Police in Lang'ata, Nairobi arrested two "Mchele Babes" on Wednesday after a failed attempt to spike a man's drink as part of a scheme to take advantage of the victim once he was incapacitated.

They were booked and taken into custody for further questioning.



Police have disclosed that the pair is suspected of operating as part of a broader syndicate targeting affluent patrons in Nairobi’s nightlife hubs.



Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and cross-referencing their profiles with reports of similar crimes in Lang'ata Sub-County.



Authorities have since issued a caution to revellers, urging vigilance when mingling with strangers.



The incident has also reignited calls for tighter surveillance in entertainment venues.



The suspects are set to be arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.