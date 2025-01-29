RUTO has done more in two years than what KIBAKI did in 5 years – DP KITHURE KINDIKI says





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has praised his boss, President William Ruto, for his efforts in transforming the country.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met a delegation from Tharaka Nithi County in Nairobi, Kindiki said Ruto has transformed the country more than late former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kindiki stated that, like the late President Kibaki, who faced numerous challenges, including dissolving his cabinet, President Ruto will triumph and emerge victorious.

“He dissolved his Cabinet and lost a referendum, yet he remains the most consequential former president. President William Samoei Ruto is facing the same challenges and has remained steadfast in his mission to transform Kenya,” Kindiki said.

“What President William Samoei Ruto has done in two years, it took Kibaki five years. Ruto is on the right track to improving our economy,” Kindiki added.

