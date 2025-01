Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Passengers escaped death by a whisker after a reckless matatu driver almost collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

In the video captured on a dashcam, the driver is seen overtaking recklessly and failing to adhere to simple traffic rules, risking the lives of the passengers and other motorists.

He lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming truck.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.