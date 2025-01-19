Youthful Water CS ERIC MUGAA resigns himself to fate as it emerges that he is facing a possible dismissal - Insiders spill the beans.





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Sunday Nation reports that Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa is facing a possible dismissal barely a year into office.

He has reportedly resigned himself to fate and informed his close associates that the axe could fall at any time.

A senior government official has candidly informed him that he will be replaced due to the recent changes in the country’s political landscape.

He is likely to be replaced by seasoned politician Kiraitu Muirungi as Ruto tries to solidify the Mt Kenya region votes.

Mugaa has been promised a generous send-off package.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.