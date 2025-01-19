An intoxicated driver escapes death by a whisker along the Expressway - His car literally flew (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A motorist is lucky to be alive after he was involved in an accident along the Expressway on Saturday night while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The speeding car rolled several times and landed on the other side of the road, trapping him inside.

Other motorists rushed to rescue him and got him out of the vehicle.

Luckily, he was unscathed despite his car rolling several times.

Motorists who witnessed the accident were heard saying how the victim was speeding and driving recklessly before the accident occurred.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.