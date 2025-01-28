VICTOR OSIMHEN sues a Turkish journalist for defamation over assault claims







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly launched a defamation lawsuit against Turkish journalist Tolga Bozduman, who accused him of assault.

The alleged assault is said to have occurred after Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv two weeks ago.

Bozduman claimed that Osimhen became aggressive and punched him while he was attempting to take photos of the striker outside a venue.

Reports also alleged that the Napoli loanee offered money to have footage of the altercation deleted, further fueling the controversy.

Osimhen, who has been in exceptional form since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, has vehemently denied the allegations.

“I didn’t hit the journalist; they are lying,” Osimhen said in a video quoted by Pesindeyiz Galatasaray.

“Why are you flashing your face? You have to ask permission for an interview. I told them they had to delete my photos. If I wanted to hit them, I would have.”

Osimhen added, “If I hit him, he’s going to get justice, and if he lied, he’s going to get the wrath of the law.”

The hearing was scheduled to commence on Monday, January 27, with Osimhen hoping to clear his name.