2 University students arrested for posing as senior EACC officials and soliciting bribes from public officials - They were caught red-handed in a government office issuing threats (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - EACC has arrested two suspected fraudsters who have been conning public officials and members of the public in the Western Region while pretending to be EACC Directors with the purported ability to ‘forgive’ corruption suspects, and stop any investigations in exchange for huge sums of money.

Tobias Singila Wekesa, 23, and 26-year-old Sharon Nanjala Anyango, believed to be university students, were apprehended at an NG-CDF office they had ‘raided’ in Bungoma County, claiming to be on official duty investigating NG-CDF projects.

They had demanded a bribe, threatening to sanction the officials if they didn't comply. Wekesa has been deceitfully presenting himself as the Director of a fictitious "EACC Kakamega County," while Anyango claims the title of "Director at EACC Nairobi."

The suspects are currently in custody at Bungoma Central Police Station pending further processing on Tuesday.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.