Saudi club, Al Nassr open talks to sign striker VICTOR BONIFACE from Bayer Leverkusen







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Saudi Arabian Professional League club, Al Nassr, has officially opened transfer talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Victor Boniface.

The transfer update was confirmed in a post shared on X by Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“Understand Al Nassr have started official talks for Victor Boniface as new striker!,” Romano wrote.

“Negotiations are underway with Bayer Leverkusen for the Nigerian striker to replace Talisca.

Boniface currently has an active contract with Bayern Leverkusen until 2029. His deal with Leverkusen reportedly includes a pay rise, doubling his previous salary of €3 million to €6 million per year.

However, the report added that a sale is still possible following earlier links with Manchester United.

It is believed that the former Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star cost around least €50 million (£42 million/$52 million), due to his age and impressive statistics.

Boniface has scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 49 games for Leverkusen across all competitions.