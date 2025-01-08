UPA National Chairman NYAMBEGA GISESA launches party vehicles as MATIANGI prepares to vie for the Presidency in 2027 (PHOTOs).

Thursday, January 9, 2025 - United Progressive Party (UPA) National Chairman Nyambega Gisesa has launched party vehicles in readiness for the national party rebranding exercise.
The party is owned by Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred
Matiangi who has shown interest in the top seat.
He is set to open the party’s offices nationwide and
mobilize Kenyans at the grassroots to popularize the party ahead of the 2027
general elections.
Last year, Matiangi also inked a
consultancy agreement with Canadian lobbying firm Dickens & Madson to
support his efforts to become President in 2027.
Leaked documents showed that
Matiangi had already made a down payment of $65,000 (Ksh.8.4 million) at the time of the agreement and would also pay a retainer of $250,000 (Ksh.32.3
million).
Dickens & Madson have been instrumental in lobbying for African leaders including Zimbabwean autocrat Robert Mugabe and the eastern Libyan militia commander Khalifa Haftar.
