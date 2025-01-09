"I can't afford bonding with another wrong soul " - LADY says as she cancels her wedding







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - A lady called Amara Venessa has cancelled her wedding.

The traditional wedding was scheduled to be held on January 8, 2025.

In a Facebook post on January 7, 2025, Amara said she called off the wedding due to personal reasons, adding that she “needs love and her own man”

"Anywhere you see me just dash me money cos 2024 showed me shege and pepper with a little bit of ice cream mixed with bitter leaf then medium size of fufu and ora soup but I came out stronger and better," she wrote in a Facebook post on January 7, 2024.

"I was suppose to be married tomorrow but I cancelled it due to some personal reasons. I can't afford anymore situations in my life that bring out the worst in me

“I can't afford bonding with another wrong soul. It's exhausting and requires too much for me to recover from. I need calmness and gentleness in my life. I need love and I need my own man."