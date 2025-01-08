See how a notorious bhang trafficker had concealed rolls of bhang in a car boot - He was nabbed along Mombasa-Nairobi highway (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - In an intelligence-fueled operation, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit Mombasa made a significant breakthrough by arresting Dominik Oseko Ngisa, the driver of a suspicious Toyota Axio, Registration no. KCK 544J, at Jomvu along the bustling Mombasa-Nairobi Road.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed large rolls of cannabis cleverly hidden in the boot, showcasing the lengths to which traffickers will go.

In a simultaneous operation, officers from Kiembeni Police Station descended on a house near Kiembeni Primary School, where they seized six sacks of bhang.

However, the suspected trafficker managed to slip away just as the officers arrived, evading capture by the skin of his teeth.

The arrested suspect was promptly taken into custody, along with the confiscated drugs, and escorted to Jomvu Police Station for processing, pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives are intensifying their efforts to track down the elusive trafficker who narrowly escaped their grasp.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.