Uasin Gishu MCA and OSCAR SUDI’s friend DAVID LETTING scores D- in KCSE - Says he will slaughter a cow to celebrate.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - A Member of the County Assembly from Uasin Gishu County is among the students who sat for last year’s KCSE exam.

David Letting, who represents Kipkenyo Ward, scored a D-, a result he greatly appreciates despite not having attended formal classes for both primary and secondary education.

His daughter also sat for the KCSE exams and scored a C plain.

Speaking to the media, Letting said he was not interested in seeking employment but only wanted a certificate.

He also mentioned plans to host a celebration for their achievements.

“We will celebrate on Saturday, January 11. I will slaughter a cow to celebrate with my family and the community, and we will feast because this is a miracle from God,” he said.

“I am grateful to God for giving me this certificate, something I never thought I could achieve. This result is a reflection of my natural knowledge; I never took tuition even once,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.