Uasin Gishu MCA and OSCAR SUDI’s friend DAVID LETTING scores D- in KCSE - Says he will slaughter a cow to celebrate.

Friday, January 10, 2025 - A Member of the County Assembly from Uasin Gishu County is among the students who sat for last year’s KCSE exam.
David Letting, who represents Kipkenyo Ward, scored a D-,
a result he greatly appreciates despite not having
attended formal classes for both primary and secondary education.
His daughter also sat for the KCSE exams and
scored a C plain.
Speaking to the media, Letting said he was not
interested in seeking employment but only wanted a certificate.
He also mentioned plans to host a celebration
for their achievements.
“We will celebrate
on Saturday, January 11. I will slaughter a cow to celebrate with my family and
the community, and we will feast because this is a miracle from God,” he said.
“I am grateful to God for giving me this certificate, something I never thought I could achieve. This result is a reflection of my natural knowledge; I never took tuition even once,’’ he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments