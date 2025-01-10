Wenye Nchi: The driver of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Money Fest matatu was just laughing while watching Citizen TV airing a viral clip of him breaking traffic rules (VIDEO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - The driver of the infamous Money Fest matatu, owned by President William Ruto’s son George, and his crew remain unapologetic after being filmed breaking traffic rules.

They recorded themselves laughing and taunting law enforcers while watching a viral clip of the flashy matatu being driven recklessly along Magadi Road.

The clip which caused public uproar was aired on Citizen TV.

The driver was arraigned in court on Friday and charged with driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

He was released after paying a fine of Ksh 50,000.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.