OBADO urges LUOs supporting ODM to join forces with their UDA counterparts and support RUTO – RAILA saw the light!

Friday, January 10, 2025 - Migori County United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Zachary Obado, has called for unity between President William Ruto’s party and ODM.
Speaking in Uriri in Migori
County, Obado said there is no need for hatred between the two political
parties since members of the parties currently back President Ruto.
Obado cited the recent shifts in
political allegiances, including the appointment of former ODM chairman John
Mbadi to head the National Treasury despite his previous criticisms of the Ruto
administration.
He also cited ODM leaders,
including Hassan Joho, now serving as Cabinet Secretary for Blue Economy, and
Wycliffe Oparanya, the CS for Cooperatives and MSME, as examples of the
changing political landscape.
“The need to work together is
paramount. We must champion unity in diversity and support Ruto in delivering
his promises to wananchi, ” Obado stated.
He further said that former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s decision to back Ruto marked a turning point in
the country’s political discourse.
“Raila saw the light at the end
of the tunnel long before many of us,” Obado said as he encouraged UDA and ODM
supporters to follow in their footsteps.
“Today, we stand at a central
crossing point So I urge UDA and ODM supporters to embrace one another under
the broad-based coalition arrangement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments