Tuko ndaani, ndaani ndani! MP PETER KALUMA differs with SIFUNA and ORENGO as he confirms RAILA and ODM are in RUTO’s Gov’t.





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has differed with top ODM officials over the position of the party in President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during an interview with one of the local radio stations, Kaluma maintained that the Orange party is in government and by extension former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to the lawmaker, the officials and other members claiming that the ODM party is in opposition are not being honest with Kenyans.

He further argued that the 2010 Constitution does not have opposition in the current structure of the government.

Kaluma took an issue with Siaya Governor James Orengo, whom he said is singing about the opposition because he comes from the old constitution.

“Let me clarify a few things. People have been saying ODM is not in government, that ODM is in some imaginary opposition, which I can challenge you to show me that thing you call opposition in our structure of government in our constitution and I will give you Ksh1 million.”

“ You will not get it. You must understand people like Orengo coming from the old constitution still singing opposition,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma’s remarks come after Orengo and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged leaders in the Orange party to uphold the party’s core identity and values as an opposition outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.