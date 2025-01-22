Tuko ndaani, ndaani ndani! MP PETER KALUMA differs with SIFUNA and ORENGO as he confirms RAILA and ODM are in RUTO’s Gov’t.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has differed with top ODM officials over the position of the party in President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking during an interview
with one of the local radio stations, Kaluma maintained that the Orange party
is in government and by extension former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
According to the lawmaker, the
officials and other members claiming that the ODM party is in opposition are
not being honest with Kenyans.
He further argued that the 2010
Constitution does not have opposition in the current structure of the
government.
Kaluma took an issue with Siaya
Governor James Orengo, whom he said is singing about the opposition because he
comes from the old constitution.
“Let me clarify a few things.
People have been saying ODM is not in government, that ODM is in some imaginary
opposition, which I can challenge you to show me that thing you call opposition
in our structure of government in our constitution and I will give you Ksh1
million.”
“ You will not get it. You must
understand people like Orengo coming from the old constitution still singing
opposition,” Kaluma said.
Kaluma’s remarks come after
Orengo and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged leaders in the Orange
party to uphold the party’s core identity and values as an opposition outfit.
