More PHOTOs of the two thugs who stabbed a man in Mathare while he was taking his 3-year-old son to school and killed him on the spot.







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - More photos of the two thugs who stabbed to death a single father in Mathare and robbed him have emerged.

Reports indicate that the suspected thugs have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans in the informal settlement.

They attack their victims, rob them of their phones, and sell them at a throw-away price.

The middle-aged man was attacked and killed by the hoodlums in front of his son.

The incident happened at around 5 am when the father, who worked at a mjengo, was escorting his 3-year-old son to school before reporting to work.

According to the neighbors, he was a hardworking father who always wanted the best for his boy.

The man had been raising his boy as a single father since the child was 3 months old, only to be killed by the two ruthless youthful gang members.

The kid is safe but must be traumatized as he will never forget watching his father writhing in pain on the ground, gasping for air after being stabbed, with his lunchbox scattered on the dusty road.

Anyone with information about the two thugs (Govi and Campbell), should report to the nearest police station

They are wanted, dead or alive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.