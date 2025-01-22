You have betrayed us – Trouble in paradise as ANC members dump MUDAVADI after merging with RUTO’s UDA





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – The move by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to merge ANC with President William Ruto’s UDA has landed him in deep trouble.

This is after ANC members threatened to withdraw from the party, accusing Mudavadi of betrayal.

Speaking to the press yesterday, ANC members criticised Mudavadi for allowing ANC’s merger with Ruto’s UDA without proper consultations.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the controversial decision, the disgruntled members stated that they would cease supporting Mudavadi unless he reversed his move.

“We note that the top leadership of the party has allowed itself and the party to be swallowed up by our competitors.”

“At first, we thought we were united in a public mission, but this was not the case,” the party members remarked.

“Our brothers and sisters have allowed our party to be swallowed up without even the basic courtesy of consulting us. While we do not know where and why they have gone, we wish them well.”

While questioning the motive behind the former Vice President's decision, the members also accused him of prioritising self-interest rather than restoring hope for the Luhya community.

According to them, Mudavadi was no longer fit to represent Luhyas and his ambitious goal of becoming the country’s next president had been rendered elusive by his decision.

“Musalia, you have betrayed us, and you are one of the leaders we believed would one day become president. Your only work has been to shift parties and use us for your own benefit,” remarked a party member.

The latest development came barely four days after Mudavadi's ANC completed a merger with Ruto's UDA.

