You have betrayed us – Trouble in paradise as ANC members dump MUDAVADI after merging with RUTO’s UDA

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – The move by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to merge ANC with President William Ruto’s UDA has landed him in deep trouble.
This is after ANC members
threatened to withdraw from the party, accusing Mudavadi of betrayal.
Speaking to the press yesterday,
ANC members criticised Mudavadi for allowing ANC’s merger with Ruto’s UDA
without proper consultations.
Expressing their dissatisfaction
with the controversial decision, the disgruntled members stated that they
would cease supporting Mudavadi unless he reversed his move.
“We note that the top leadership
of the party has allowed itself and the party to be swallowed up by our
competitors.”
“At first, we thought we were
united in a public mission, but this was not the case,” the party members
remarked.
“Our brothers and sisters have
allowed our party to be swallowed up without even the basic courtesy of
consulting us. While we do not know where and why they have gone, we wish them
well.”
While questioning the motive
behind the former Vice President's decision, the members also accused him of
prioritising self-interest rather than restoring hope for the Luhya community.
According to them, Mudavadi was
no longer fit to represent Luhyas and his ambitious goal of becoming the
country’s next president had been rendered elusive by his decision.
“Musalia, you have betrayed us,
and you are one of the leaders we believed would one day become president. Your
only work has been to shift parties and use us for your own benefit,” remarked
a party member.
The latest development came
barely four days after Mudavadi's ANC completed a merger with Ruto's UDA.
