TUHESHIMIANE! - KINDIKI tells GACHAGUA and his political orphans who are inciting Mt Kenya residents





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the recent heckling of leaders in Embu during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's visit.

Two days after Gachagua took to Embu, calling out leaders for their silence on abductions, Kindiki on Sunday attended a church service in Kimumu, Mbeere North.

In reference to a burial ceremony of former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti’s son, where the crowd refused to listen to the President’s speech as a sign of growing discontent, Kindiki accused Gachagua of incitement and warned him against propagating division.

"If you have your own issues, don’t bring them here. I have given him all the respect, but he must also respect me...," said the DP.

Kindiki further blasted Gachagua for sowing divisions among Kenyans without providing practical solutions to the issues at hand.

“You can’t be a leader who listens to the people’s grievances, then cries and complains without offering solutions. All you do is fuel anger and frustration,” he said.

