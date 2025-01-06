If KIKUYUs continue to joke with RUTO…. He will rule by force like MOI for 24 years – KAMKET warns.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has warned members of the Kikuyu community, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, against frustrating President William Ruto.

Since his impeachment last year, Gachagua and members of his community have been attacking and threatening President William Ruto and his close advisors.

They have also warned Ruto that he will serve only one term as President.

Speaking on Sunday, Kamket dismissed those threatening the Head of State, stating that as MPs, they have the power to pass legislation that could allow Ruto to rule indefinitely.

“If they joke, you know I come from the county of 24 years.

"Baringo County we know about 24 years, we know to manufacture a president to survive for 24 years.

"If they joke, if they joke we can tell you to extend past the two terms,” he noted.

The Tiaty lawmaker further castigated those accusing the government of state-sponsored abductions, led by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, accusing him of abetting extrajudicial killings in the previous regime and fueling the unending insecurity in Kerio Valley.

Kamket lauded the government for silencing the guns in the North Rift which has been a troubled region since the KANU era by putting in place requisite measures to restore normalcy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.