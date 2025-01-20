This is the powerful man who is financing MATIANG’I to dethrone RUTO in 2027 – No wonder State House is in panic





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 elections.

Matiang’i’s announcement came due to public demand after it emerged that President William Ruto was leading the country in the wrong direction.

According to sources, Fred Matiang’i's bid for the presidency is reportedly backed by a powerful godfather—former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Allies of the former president said Uhuru plans to back and fund Matiang'i to dethrone Ruto in the 2027 race.

According to Jubilee honchos, Uhuru is coordinating everything, including reaching out to other leaders to support Matiang'i.

He noted that Uhuru has already contacted some ODM party leaders to rally behind the former Interior CS.

"As things stand, Matiang’i is the Jubilee Party candidate for the presidency in 2027. It is coordinated. Uhuru is trying to put the opposition together to support Matiang’i. He is the one behind all these plans,” he said.

This was confirmed by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who noted that discussions are at an advanced stage to form a formidable coalition to face Ruto in 2027.

He said Uhuru's party is working closely with Matiang'i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, George Natembeya and Okiya Omtatah.

“We are working with Matiang’i, Kalonzo, Wamalwa, Natembeya, Omtatah… basically with all those leaders who think that change is necessary.

"What I can confirm to you is that coalition building is on, and the desire to work together is there— with everybody, every Kenyan who thinks change is necessary but the role each of us will play will be determined by Kenyans themselves," Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.